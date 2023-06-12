China's central bank cuts short-term borrowing cost for first time since Aug

Adds details, comments

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, June 13 (Reuters) - China's central bank lowered a short-term lending rate for the first time in 10 months on Tuesday, in a bid to restore market confidence and prop up a stalling post-pandemic recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Recent economic data has shown subdued demand and weaker investor sentiment, raising excpetations that authorities will ease monetary policy to sustain growth.

"The central bank's rate cut decision was not a complete surprise to the market," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

"Commercial banks have already lowered deposit rates, and PBOC governor Yi Gang also mentioned strengthening counter-cyclical adjustment recently."

The yuan CNY=CFXS eased to 7.1646 per dollar after the rate decision, the weakest since Nov. 29, 2022.

"Rates may continue to trade on the soft side but given much economic pessimism and a rate cut are already in the price, we see limited downside to rates from here."

China is due to roll over a 200 billion yuan medium-term lending facility loan on Thursday.

($1 = 7.1437 Chinese yuan)

