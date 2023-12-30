News & Insights

China's central bank agrees Ant Group's Alipay has no controller

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

December 30, 2023 — 06:29 am EST

Written by Beijing Newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's central bank has agreed that popular payment app Alipay has no controller following a sweeping business overhaul of Jack Ma's Ant Group, the fintech giant that owns the app, according to the website of the People's Bank of China.

In January, Ant Group said its founder Jack Ma will no longer control the fintech giant and give up most of his voting rights.

On Saturday, an Ant Group spokesperson said the corporate governance optimization announced on January 7 has been completed and it will not affect the company's day-to-day business operations.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom, Editing by William Maclean)

((Sophie.Yu@thomsonreuters.com; 861056692136;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.