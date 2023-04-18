China's CATL unveils condensed matter battery products

SHANGHAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Chinese electric battery giant CATL on Wednesday unveiled a condensed matter battery product that it said had an energy density of 500 watts hour per kilgram.

Wu Kai, CATL's chief scientist, said at an event on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show that the company was working on using condensed matter batteries to power electric civil airplanes.

