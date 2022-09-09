US Markets
China's CATL to supply BMW with batteries similar to Tesla's 4680 cells

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's CATL 300750.SZ on Friday said it would supply BMW BMWG.DE with large cylindrical batteries with the same diameter as Tesla's TSLA.O 4680 cells for its next-generation of electric cars from 2025.

The world's biggest battery maker will have up to 20-gigawatt hours of annual capacity in two plants, one in China and the other in Europe, to supply such batteries to BMW, it said in the statement.

