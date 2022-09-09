China's CATL to supply BMW with batteries similar to Tesla's 4680 cells

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China's CATL 300750.SZ on Friday said it would supply BMW BMWG.DE with large cylindrical batteries with the same diameter as Tesla's TSLA.O 4680 cells for its next-generation of electric cars from 2025.

The world's biggest battery maker will have up to 20-gigawatt hours of annual capacity in two plants, one in China and the other in Europe, to supply such batteries to BMW, it said in the statement.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)

