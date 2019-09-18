China's CATL to supply batteries for Daimler's electric trucks

BERLIN, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Chinese battery cell producer Contemporary Amperex Technology Co 300750.SZ (CATL) and Daimler DAIGn.DE reached an agreement to supply the German automaker with batteries for its electric truck fleet starting from 2021, Daimler said on Wednesday.

Under the agreement, CATL will provide Daimler with batteries for the Mercedes-Benz eActros, Freightliner eCascadia and Freightliner eM2 models, Daimler said, adding that the Stuttgart-based firm will develop and install the battery systems itself.

Earlier this month, German auto supplier Robert Bosch ROBG.UL said it was teaming up with CATL to develop high-performance battery cells.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.