China's CATL signs battery supply agreement with Tesla

China's top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla.

(Adds background on Tesla) SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla . Tesla will determine the battery purchase volume between July 2020 and June 2022, according to its own needs, CATL said in a stock exchange filing, adding the agreement does not impose restrictions on Tesla's purchase volume. Tesla, which has a long-standing battery supply agreement with Japan's Panasonic Corp , said during its earnings call last week that its pact with LG Chem and CATL was at a smaller scale. Tesla is building Model 3 vehicles from its $2 billion Shanghai factory, which started delivering cars last year, and has said it would diversify battery supplies for the plant.[nL4N29C1OE] (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill and Uttaresh.V) ((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TESLA CATL/BATTERY ELECTRIC (UPDATE 1)

