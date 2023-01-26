China's CATL set to install 6 battery cell production lines by end-2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 04:54 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ is set to install six battery cell production lines by the end of 2023, Matthias Zentgraf, president of CATL Europe, said on Thursday.

He added that approval to increase capacity to 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from 14 GWh is expected in June.

CATL's 1.8-billion-euro German factory, its first in Europe, sent its first sample battery cells to clients in December 2022.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.