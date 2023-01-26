China's CATL set to install 6 battery cell production lines by end-2023

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ is set to install six battery cell production lines by the end of 2023, Matthias Zentgraf, president of CATL Europe, said on Thursday.

He added that approval to increase capacity to 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh) from 14 GWh is expected in June.

CATL's 1.8-billion-euro German factory, its first in Europe, sent its first sample battery cells to clients in December 2022.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.