China's CATL sells its stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara

March 01, 2023 — 08:20 pm EST

MELBOURNE, March 2 (Reuters) - CATL 300750.SZ, the world's largest battery maker, has sold its nearly 5% stake in Australian lithium producer Pilbara Minerals Ltd PLS.AX for A$601 million ($405.86 million), according to a term sheet seen by Reuters on Thursday.

CATL bought its 4.9% stake for A$0.30 cents a share in the depths of the 2019 lithium downturn, before offering the stake, representing 146 million shares, to the market at A$4.10 each. Goldman Sachs and UBS are bookrunners.

That has netted CATL A$554.8 million ($374.66 million).

($1 = 1.4808 Australian dollars)

