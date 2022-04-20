China's CATL says unit wins Jiangxi lithium mining rights for $135 mln

Contributor
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL) said on Thursday a subsidiary had won the rights to a lithium mine in the country's southern Jiangxi province for 865 million yuan ($134.76 million).

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 300750.SZ (CATL) said on Thursday a subsidiary had won the rights to a lithium mine in the country's southern Jiangxi province for 865 million yuan ($134.76 million).

The mine will supply a new lithium battery production and manufacturing base in Yichun, which CATL agreed to build with the local government last year, the company said in a Wechat post.

($1 = 6.4188 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More