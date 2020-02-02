US Markets

China's CATL says signed battery supply agreement with Tesla

China's top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla.

(Corrects timeframe of the agreement to "July 2020 to June 2022" from "July 2020 to June 2021") SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - China's top electric vehicle battery maker CATL said on Monday it has signed a battery supply agreement with Tesla . Tesla will determine the battery purchase volume between July 2020 to June 2022, according to its own needs , CATL said in a stock exchange filing, adding the agreement does not impose restrictions on Tesla's purchase volume. (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill) ((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: TESLA CATL/BATTERY ELECTRIC (CORRECTED, URGENT)

