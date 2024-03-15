China's CATL posts first quarterly profit fall since 2022, regains market share

By comparison, the combined share of second-ranked BYD 002594.SZ and third-placed CALB 3931.HK edged up slightly to 24.1%, but was down from nearly 30% at the end of 2023.

Morgan Stanley said in a report on March 10 that it expected a re-rating of CATL shares to overweight from equal-weight as it was seeing Seeing "multiple inflection points in fundamentals".

"Battery overcapacity associated with the opening of the supply chain bottleneck led to battery price competition throughout 2023," Morgan Stanley analysts said.

But "as price competition nears an end, CATL is poised to bolster cost efficiency and enlarge its return on equity (ROE)lead over peers via the new generation mega production lines."

CATL is also a majority investor in a battery plant in Beijing, in partnership with the EV arms of Beijing Automotive Group (BAIC) and Xiaomi 300967.SZ, BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology 600733.SS said in an exchange filing on Sunday.

The EV battery giant will invest 510 million yuan in the joint venture with registered capital of 1 billion yuan.

CATL stock closed up 14.5% at 180.9 yuan on March 11 after the Morgan Stanley report, marking its biggest one-day gain in more than three years. Its shares edged down 1.53% to 181 yuan on Friday and closed 14.6% higher for the week.

The world's largest EV battery marker is also in discussions to set up research and development centres in Hong Kong to underpin technology exports, its chairman told reporters on the sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament.

($1 = 7.1959 Chinese yuan renminbi)

