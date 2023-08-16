China's CATL launches fast charging LFP battery, mass production expected by year-end

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL on Wednesday launched a fast charging lithium iron phosphate or LFP battery capable of running 400 km (248 miles) on a 10-minute charge.

Mass production of the new battery called Shenxing is expected by the end of the year, according to CATL.

Electric vehicles equipped with Shenxing batteries will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

