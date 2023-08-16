News & Insights

China's CATL launches fast charging LFP battery, mass production expected by year-end

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

August 16, 2023 — 03:18 am EDT

Written by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL on Wednesday launched a fast charging lithium iron phosphate or LFP battery capable of running 400 km (248 miles) on a 10-minute charge.

Mass production of the new battery called Shenxing is expected by the end of the year, according to CATL.

Electric vehicles equipped with Shenxing batteries will hit the market in the first quarter of 2024, the company said.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Qiaoyi Li and Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.