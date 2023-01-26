China's CATL German plant targets six battery cell production lines by end-2023

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 26, 2023 — 07:28 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee for Reuters ->

Adds detail

BERLIN, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Chinese battery giant CATL 300750.SZ is set to install six battery cell production lines by the end of 2023 and hopes to secure approval for 24 gigawatt-hours (GWh of capacity) by June, Matthias Zentgraf, president of CATL Europe, said on Thursday.

CATL's 1.8-billion-euro German factory, its first in Europe, sent its first sample battery cells to clients in December 2022.

At current capacity of 14 GWh, the company is targeting output of 30 million cells per year - enough to power around 350,000 electric cars with a 40 kilowatt-hour battery, Zentgraf said at an event at the plant to commemorate the start of production.

Construction of the Chinese battery maker's plant in Thueringia, Germany, began in 2019, with the first battery modules using cells made in China delivered in the third quarter of 2021.

A second European plant in Europe, to be the continent's largest at 100 GWh, is in planning phase but construction should start in the second half of the year, Zentgraf said, with the aim of beginning production within two to three years.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.