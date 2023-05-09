China's car sales rise 2.1% in April vs March -CPCA

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales totalled 1.65 million units in April, up 2.1% from the previous month, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

The April number was up 54.5% from a year earlier when COVID-19 lockdowns disrupted production and sales.

Tesla exported 35,886 China-made cars in April, according to CPCA.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Jamie Freed)

