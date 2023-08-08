News & Insights

China's car sales fall 2.6% in July y/y - CPCA

August 08, 2023 — 03:51 am EDT

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Miyoung Kim for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Aug 8 (Reuters) - China's passenger vehicle sales posted a 2.6% drop in July from a year earlier, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said on Tuesday.

Car sales totalled 1.79 million units last month, per CPCA data. In the first seven months, sales were up 1.7% at 11.44 million units.

Tesla TSLA.O exported 32,862 China-made cars in July, CPCA said.

