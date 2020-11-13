China's CAR Inc receives takeover bid worth over $1 bln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese car rental firm CAR Inc 0699.HK said on Friday it received a takeover offer worth up to HK$9 billion ($1.16 billion) from a unit of North Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners.

MBK's unit Indigo Glamour Co Ltd offered to buy all of CAR's shares at HK$4 per share in cash, a premium of about 18% to the Beijing-based firm's closing price of HK$3.39 per share on Friday.

Total consideration of the takeover would depend on CAR's shareholders exercising outstanding options, the two companies said in a statement.

On Tuesday, ride-hailing services provider UCAR, CAR's largest shareholder at the time, sold its entire 20.86% stake in the company to Indigo Glamour for HK$1.77 billion.

Earlier in the year, CAR's shares had crashed more than 50% in the aftermath of an accounting scandal at the fast-growing Luckin Coffee LC0Ay.MU chain, with which the auto rental firm shares a co-founder, Charles Lu Zhengyao.

($1 = 7.7536 Hong Kong dollars)

