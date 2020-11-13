China's CAR Inc receives takeover bid worth over $1 bln

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Chinese car rental firm CAR Inc 0699.HK on Friday said it received a takeover offer worth up to HK$9 billion ($1.16 billion) from a unit of North Asia-focused private equity firm MBK Partners.

The offer of HK$4 per share in cash is at a premium of about 18% to CAR's last closing price of HK$3.39 per share on Friday.

($1 = 7.7533 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

