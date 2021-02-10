China's CanSinoBIO says Mexico approves COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Adds detail

Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine was approved in Mexico for emergency use for people of 18 years of age or older.

On Monday, Pakistan said CanSinoBio's vaccine showed 65.7% efficacy in preventing symptomatic cases and a 90.98% success rate in stopping severe disease in an interim analysis of global trials.

Mexico is one of the countries testing the vaccine and has a supply deal with company. It is also being tested in Russia, Argentina and Chile, clinical trial registration data showed.

The vaccine - which was approved for use in the Chinese military last year and has since been given to at least 40,000-50,000 people - uses a modified common cold virus known as adenovirus type-5 (Ad5) to carry genetic material from the coronavirus protein into the body.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore and Roxanne Liu in Beijing; editing by Edmund Blair and Jason Neely)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.