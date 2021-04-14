China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from COVID-19 shot

April 14 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK, 688185.SS said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases related to its COVID-19 vaccine had been reported so far.

The announcement comes amid multiple cases of people being diagnosed with a blood clot after receiving COVID-19 shots made by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

