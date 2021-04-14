US Markets
AZN

China's CanSino says no blood clots reported from COVID-19 shot

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases related to its COVID-19 vaccine had been reported so far.

April 14 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK, 688185.SS said on Wednesday that no serious blood clot cases related to its COVID-19 vaccine had been reported so far.

The announcement comes amid multiple cases of people being diagnosed with a blood clot after receiving COVID-19 shots made by AstraZeneca AZN.L and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN JNJ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular