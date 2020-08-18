China's CanSino says hasn't begun enrolling people for Phase 3 trial

Contributors
Roxannes Liu Reuters
Sayantani Ghosh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

China's CanSino Biologics said on Tuesday it had not started enrolling participants for a late-stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-nCoV.

BEIJING, Aug 18 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics 6185.HK, 688185.SS said on Tuesday it had not started enrolling participants for a late-stage trial of its potential COVID-19 vaccine Ad5-nCoV.

Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax said in a statement on Saturday that it would run the trial for CanSino in Russia.

Russia's state register for clinical trials showed that a Phase 3 study began on Friday. Some 625 people are expected to be recruited to test the safety and effectiveness of the drug.

CanSino said in a filing on Tuesday that the company was working with several countries to start Phase 3 trials as soon as possible.

"As at the date of this announcement, enrolment of phase III clinical trial has not started," it said.

China has already approved the vaccine for use by its military after early and mid-stage trials, and further late-stage trials are being lined up for Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

CanSino last month said it was in talks to launch Phase 3 trials in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Brazil and Chile.

(Reporting by Roxannes Liu in Beijing and Sayantani Ghosh in Singapore; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((sayantani.ghosh@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3803;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters