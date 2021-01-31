China's CanSino says gets green light to continue Phase III trials

US Markets

China's CanSino Biologics Inc said on Monday an independent committee found the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine met its pre-specified primary safety and efficacy targets under an interim analysis of Phase 3 trial data.

No adverse events related to the vaccine had occurred and the findings of the Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC) meant the company could go ahead with advancing its Phase 3 clinical trial for the candidate, known as Ad5-nCoV or Convidecia, CanSinoBio said.

"The company remains blinded to whether the participants involved in the trial received vaccine or placebo," it said.

CanSinoBio began the late-stage trial for its one-dose vaccine in Russia in September in partnership with NPO Petrovax Pharm LLC and already has a supply deal with Mexico.

