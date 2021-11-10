US Markets

China's CanSino requests emergency use approval for vaccine in Brazil

Stephen Eisenhammer Reuters
China's CanSino Biologics Inc has applied for emergency use authorization in Brazil for its COVID-19 vaccine, Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Wednesday.

Anvisa canceled an earlier request from CanSino in June after the laboratory cut ties with its Brazilian representative Belcher Farmaceutica Ltda.

Anvisa said the latest application had been made by Biomm, who was now representing CanSino.

CanSino's Convidecia is a single dose vaccine.

