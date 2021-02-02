US Markets

China's CanSino may publish COVID-19 vaccine results this week, Mexican minister says

MEXICO CITY, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Tuesday said preliminary results from phase 3 trials of a coronavirus vaccine developed by China's CanSino Biologics could be published as soon as this week.

