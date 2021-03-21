China's CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccine receives emergency use approval in Hungary

March 22 (Reuters) - China's CanSino Biologics Inc 6185.HK, 688185.SS said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine has been granted authorisation for emergency use in Hungary.

The Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition granted the approval for its vaccine, with trade name Convidecia, based on the interim results of its phase III trial, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

