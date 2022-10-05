China's CALB shares to open flat in Hong Kong listing debut

Chinese lithium battery maker CALB Co's shares are set to open in line with their HK$38 apiece issue price in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.

The company raised $1.28 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), the largest in Hong Kong in 2022.

