China's CALB shares to open flat in Hong Kong listing debut

HONG KONG, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chinese lithium battery maker CALB Co's 3931.HK shares are set to open in line with their HK$38 apiece issue price in the company's Hong Kong Stock Exchange debut on Thursday.

The company raised $1.28 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), the largest in Hong Kong in 2022.

