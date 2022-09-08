China's BYD to set up EV plant in Thailand

Adds details, background

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD on Thursday announced it would set up a facility in Thailand to start producing 150,000 passenger cars a year from 2024.

BYD announced in a joint statement with Thai industrial developer WHA Group WHA.BK that a purchase agreement had been signed for 96 hectares (237.22 acres) of land in the eastern province of Rayong for the plant.

China's biggest manufacturer of EVs aims to sell 10,000 units in Thailand and export to Southeast Asian and European countries.

Its factory in Thailand will be its latest among more than 30 other in the United States, Brazil, and India.

Thailand is a regional autos production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota 7203.T and Honda 7267.T and has recently offered incentives including tax breaks and subsidies to attract EV makers.

