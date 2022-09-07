China's BYD to set up EV plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD on Thursday announced it would set up a facility in Thailand to start producing 150,000 passenger cars a year from 2024.

BYD announced in a joint statement with Thai industrial developer WHA Group WHA.BK that a purchase agreement had been signed for 96 hectares of land for the plant.

