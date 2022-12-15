China's BYD to launch new "professional and personal" EV in 2023 - executive

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, said on Thursday.

The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand slated for launch in the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.