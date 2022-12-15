China's BYD to launch new "professional and personal" EV in 2023 - executive

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 15, 2022 — 02:37 am EST

Written by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 15 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co will launch a new "professional and personal" electric car brand in 2023, Brian Luo, the company's branding assistant general manager, said on Thursday.

The new brand will be an addition to Yangwang, a premium brand slated for launch in the first quarter of 2023.

(Reporting by Zoey Zhang and Brenda Goh; Writing by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.