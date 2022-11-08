China's BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 1211.HK said on Tuesday that it would launch a new premium brand in the first quarter of 2023.
BYD said the products under the new brand will be priced above 1 million yuan ($138,096.75), without further elaboration.
($1 = 7.2413 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Zhuzhu Cui, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh in Shanghai; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.