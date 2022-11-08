China's BYD to launch new premium electric car brand in 2023

November 08, 2022 — 12:18 am EST

Written by Zhuzhu Cui, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 1211.HK said on Tuesday that it would launch a new premium brand in the first quarter of 2023.

BYD said the products under the new brand will be priced above 1 million yuan ($138,096.75), without further elaboration.

($1 = 7.2413 Chinese yuan renminbi)

