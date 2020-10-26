China's BYD to launch new EV platform next year - exec

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China's electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD 002594.SZ will launch a new EV product and manufacturing platform next year, a company executive said on Tuesday.

Lian Yubo, senior vice president of BYD, made the remarks to an industry conference in Shanghai. It will cost less to manufacture new models using the new platform and the vehicles will have longer driving range per charge, the executive added.

Automakers from Volkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE to Geely 0175.HK have introduced vehicle underpinning platforms to develop new models more efficiently.

