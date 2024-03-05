News & Insights

China's BYD starts construction on manufacturing complex in Brazil

BEIJING, March 6 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD 002594.SZ1211.HK has begun construction on a manufacturing complex in Brazil, the company confirmed with Reuters on Wednesday.

The Brazil complex is expected to be put into operation by the end of this year 2024 or in early 2025, the company said.

The complex, with an estimated annual production capacity of 150,000 units per year in the first phase, will initially produce models including the Dolphin hatchback, Dolphin Mini, Song Plus SUV and Yuan Plus crossover.

