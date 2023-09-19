News & Insights

China's BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63 mln yen -website

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

September 19, 2023 — 09:41 pm EDT

Written by Daniel Leussink for Reuters ->

Adds context in paragraphs 2-3

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's BYD 002594.SZ has set the suggested retail pricing of its Dolphin electric vehicle in Japan at 3.63 million yen ($24,565.20), its website showed on Wednesday.

The automaker had already announced earlier this month it would start selling the Dolphin as its second EV model in Japan, after launching a more expensive electric sports utility vehicle earlier this year.

The company's expansion in Japan could turn into a concern for Japanese rivals which are struggling in China against BYD and other domestic car makers amid a quick transition to EVs.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Christian Schmollinger)

((daniel.leussink@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @danielleussink;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.