China's BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63 mln yen -website

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's BYD 002594.SZ has set the suggested retail pricing of its Dolphin electric vehicle in Japan at 3.63 million yen ($24,565.20), its website showed on Wednesday.

A long-range version of the car has a suggested retail pricing of 4.07 million yen, the company said.

($1 = 147.7700 yen)

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

