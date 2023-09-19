News & Insights

China's BYD sets Dolphin EV price in Japan at 3.63 mln yen -website

Credit: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

September 19, 2023 — 09:16 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's BYD 002594.SZ has set the suggested retail pricing of its Dolphin electric vehicle in Japan at 3.63 million yen ($24,565.20), its website showed on Wednesday.

A long-range version of the car has a suggested retail pricing of 4.07 million yen, the company said.

($1 = 147.7700 yen)

