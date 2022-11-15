China's BYD scraps plan to spin off semiconductor firm for listing

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

November 15, 2022 — 07:49 am EST

Written by Twinnie Siu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd's 1211.HK002594.SZ on Tuesday said it has scrapped plans to list its chip unit in China, according to a filing on Shenzhen stock exchange.

The termination of the plan will not have a significant adverse impact on the company's existing production and operation activities, it added.

According to the prospectus, the chip unit aimed to raise 2 billion yuan ($281.22 million) to fund projects and replenish capital.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Reuters
More articles by this source ->

