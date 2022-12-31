China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co 1211.HK has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.

Official guidance prices will rise by between 2,000 yuan ($290) and 6,000 yuan for its various models, the company said on its official Weibo account.

($1 = 6.8972 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((david.stanway@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.