China's BYD raises car prices after subsidy cuts

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

December 31, 2022 — 10:45 pm EST

Written by David Stanway for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Leading Chinese electric car manufacturer BYD Co 1211.HK has adjusted its product prices starting from Jan. 1, citing the impact of reduced subsidies for new energy vehicles since November last year.

Official guidance prices will rise by between 2,000 yuan ($290) and 6,000 yuan for its various models, the company said on its official Weibo account.

($1 = 6.8972 yuan)

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((david.stanway@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 2083 0066;))

