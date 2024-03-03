News & Insights

TSLA

China's BYD prices new version of best-selling EV lower than predecessor

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

March 03, 2024 — 10:06 pm EST

Written by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan, Brenda Goh for Reuters ->

BEIJING, March 4 (Reuters) - China's leading electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD 002594.SZ on Monday launched a new version of its best-selling car at a price lower than the final price of its discontinued predecessor, as a price war rages in the world's largest automobile market.

BYD has already set lower launch prices for a slew of models as EV rivals including domestic peer Geely Auto 0175.HK and U.S. champion TeslaTSLA.O likewise introduce incentives to woo customers in a cooling market.

China's top-selling EV maker has set a starting price for its new Yuan Plus crossover - known as the Atto 3 in overseas markets - at 119,800 yuan ($16,644), BYD said in a Weibo post.

That is 11.8% lower than the final sales price of the version it has replaced, Reuters calculations showed.

BYD sold 412,202 Yuan Plus EVs in 2023, with 100,020 of them exported, or 42% of its total car exports for that year, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed.

The automaker has been counting on overseas markets for higher profit margins. The Atto 3 is sold with a starting price of A$48,011 ($31,336) in Australia, 85% higher than in China.

($1 = 7.1976 yuan)

($1 = 1.5321 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((qiaoyi.li@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.