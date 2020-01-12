China's BYD names former GM president Kevin Wale as senior adviser

US Markets

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China's BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ said on Monday it has appointed Kevin Wale, former General Motors GM.N (GM) China President, as a senior adviser to the electric car maker's chairman.

BYD, which is backed by U.S. investor Warren Buffett, said in a statement that Wale will provide consulting services to BYD's automotive business, including in areas such as marketing and brand building

Wale retired as GM's China president in 2012.

