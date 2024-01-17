News & Insights

China's BYD launches 3 EV models in Indonesia

January 17, 2024

JAKARTA, Jan 18 (Reuters) - China's BYD 002594.SZ, the world's biggest electric vehicle maker, unveiled three battery EV models in Indonesia on Thursday as it seeks to expand its presence in Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

BYD overtook Tesla TSLA.O as the world's top EV maker in the fourth quarter. The majority of the 526,000 vehicles it sold during the period were in the China market.

In 2023, the Chinese firm sold 3.02 million electric vehicles, including battery EVs and plug-in hybrids.

In the Southeast Asian market, the company has been outperforming other automakers in EV sales, driven by strong sales of affordable models and partnerships with local distributors.

BYD, which has been offering electric buses and taxi fleets through local Indonesian partners, said it would start selling the Dolphin hatchback, the Atto 3 sport utility vehicle and the Seal sedan in that country.

