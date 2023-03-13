China's BYD denies media report on Tesla ending battery supply cooperation

SHANGHAI, March 14 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD Co Ltd 002594.SZ, 1211.HK on Tuesday said a media report saying U.S. peer Tesla Inc TSLA.O is ending cooperation on battery supplies is false.

The Korean Economic Daily on Sunday cited industry sources as saying Tesla had not ask BYD for an additional supply of batteries for certain Tesla Model 3 vehicles after their supply deal expired earlier this year.

The report "is not in line with the actual situation", BYD said in a statement to Reuters.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.