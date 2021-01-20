China's BYD Co plans $3.9 bln share issue for R&D, debt repayment

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd 1211.HK plans a sale of HK$29.925 billion ($3.86 billion) worth of new shares to third party investors, raising capital to supplement working capital, repay interest-bearing debt and invest in research and development.

The China's electric vehicle maker plans the sale of 133 million new H shares, representing 4.65% the total enlarged issued share capital, to not less than six third-party investors, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.

The new shares will be issued at HK$225 each, a 7.8% discount to Wednesday's close of HK$244 per share in Hong Kong. The company said it had received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue the shares.

BYD's Hong Kong shares have surged 20% so far in January, and its Shenzhen-listed shares 002594.SZ are up 14.3%.

($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.