China's BYD Co plans $3.9 bln share issue for R&D, debt repayment

Contributor
Donny Kwok Reuters
Published

BYD Co Ltd plans a sale of HK$29.925 billion ($3.86 billion) worth of new shares to third party investors, raising capital to supplement working capital, repay interest-bearing debt and invest in research and development.

HONG KONG, Jan 21 (Reuters) - BYD Co Ltd 1211.HK plans a sale of HK$29.925 billion ($3.86 billion) worth of new shares to third party investors, raising capital to supplement working capital, repay interest-bearing debt and invest in research and development.

The China's electric vehicle maker plans the sale of 133 million new H shares, representing 4.65% the total enlarged issued share capital, to not less than six third-party investors, the company said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Thursday.

The new shares will be issued at HK$225 each, a 7.8% discount to Wednesday's close of HK$244 per share in Hong Kong. The company said it had received approval from China Securities Regulatory Commission to issue the shares.

BYD's Hong Kong shares have surged 20% so far in January, and its Shenzhen-listed shares 002594.SZ are up 14.3%.

($1 = 7.7517 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((donny.kwok@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2843 6470; Reuters Messaging: donny.kwok.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More