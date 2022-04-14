China's broadcasting regulator to ban livestreaming of videogames without approval

China's broadcasting regulator said on Friday it will ban livestreaming of unauthorised videogames.

Online streaming platforms are strictly prohibited from broadcasting games that violate rules, the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA) said in a notice on its website.

The NRTA said platforms of all kinds, from online film and variety shows to livestreaming and short video services, must not livestream games that are not specifically approved by related authorities.

"For a period of time, issues such as disorders in online livestreaming, teenagers' addiction to games have raised widespread concerns in society, and it is urgent to take effective measures," the NRTA said in the notice.

