BEIJING, March 16 (Reuters) - China's 92 market makers for the inter-bank bond market continued to perform their quotation functions on Thursday, providing liquidity and reference pricing for the market, the country's foreign exchange trading platform said.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.