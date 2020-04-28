China's BoCom reports 1.8% rise in Q1 profit amid pandemic

Contributors
Zhang Yan Reuters
Cheng Leng Reuters
Engen Tham Reuters
Published

China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), reported a 1.8% in its first-quarter net profit.

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 1.8% in its first-quarter net profit.

Profit at China's sixth-biggest bank by assets rose to 21.451 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) in the three months through March, from 21.07 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.59% at end-March from 1.47% at end-December.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, fell to 1.55% by end-March from 1.58% at end-2019.

($1 = 7.0787 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Zhang Yan, Cheng Leng in Beijing and Engen Tham in Shanghai, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Zoey.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More