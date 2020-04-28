China's BoCom reports 1.8% rise in Q1 profit amid pandemic

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 601328.SS, 3328.HK reported a 1.8% in its first-quarter net profit.

Profit at China's sixth-biggest bank by assets rose to 21.451 billion yuan ($3.03 billion) in the three months through March, from 21.07 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier, the bank said in a filing on Tuesday.

BoCom's non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.59% at end-March from 1.47% at end-December.

Net interest margin, a key gauge of profitability, fell to 1.55% by end-March from 1.58% at end-2019.

($1 = 7.0787 Chinese yuan renminbi)

