China's BoCom Jan-June profit drops 14.6%, first H1 profit fall since listing

Bank of Communications Co Ltd, China's sixth-largest bank by assets, reported on Friday a 14.6% decline in first-half net profit, its first H1 profit fall since listing, as loan impairments rose amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Profit came in at 36.5 billion yuan ($5.32 billion) for January-June, compared to 42.75 billion yuan a year earlier, the bank said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

That implied a second-quarter net profit of 15.1 billion yuan, down 30.6% versus a year earlier, Reuters calculations show.

($1 = 6.8644 Chinese yuan renminbi)

