China's BoCom agrees to support eight property firms

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 3328.HK601328.SS said on Thursday that it signed strategic cooperation agreements to support eight property firms including Longfor, Gemdale and Greentown.

It came after the lender last month agreed to provide a 100 billion yuan ($14.34 billion) credit line to Chinese developer Vanke and a 20 billion yuan credit line to Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd.

($1 = 6.9748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Ziyi.Tang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.