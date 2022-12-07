China's BoCom agrees to support eight property firms

December 07, 2022 — 09:07 pm EST

Written by Ziyi Tang and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 8 (Reuters) - China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom) 3328.HK601328.SS said on Thursday that it signed strategic cooperation agreements to support eight property firms including Longfor, Gemdale and Greentown.

It came after the lender last month agreed to provide a 100 billion yuan ($14.34 billion) credit line to Chinese developer Vanke and a 20 billion yuan credit line to Midea Real Estate Holding Ltd.

($1 = 6.9748 Chinese yuan renminbi)

