China's blue-chip stocks rally on consumer strength; Hong Kong down

SSEC -0.1%, CSI300 0.6%, HSI -0.3%

HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used -4.1%, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 10.3%

FTSE China A50 +0.7%

SHANGHAI, Jan 5 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index extended gains on Tuesday, aided by jumps in consumer stocks, as investors hoped for more measures to spur the country's consumption amid the coronavirus outbreak.

** The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.6% to 5,300.18 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 0.1% to 3,501.20 points.

** Leading the gains, the CSI300 consumer staples index .CSI000912 jumped 3.7%.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index .HSI dropped 0.3% to 27,388.96 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE lost 0.1% to 10,712.11.

** However, Hong Kong shares of China Mobile 0762.HK, China Unicom 0762.HK and China Telecom 0728.HK staged a strong rebound on Tuesday after the New York Stock Exchange halted their delisting process.

** "Investors could pay attention to residents' income recovery and measures to stimulate consumption in 2021, as China's consumption recovery was relatively weak in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak," Luo Kun, director of macro strategy centre at Chasing Securities, noted in a report.

** Analysts and traders also said investors became more bullish on hopes of more policy support and ample liquidity.

** "The spring rally is here now as investors expect more policy support from Beijing and as banks usually lend more at the start of a new year, which would mean more liquidity in the market," said Fu Yanping, an analyst with China Galaxy Securities.

** Fu said risk appetite also got a boost as Beijing pledged continued policy support and on the Sino-Europe investment deal.

** China last year said it would maintain support for its economic recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep growth within a reasonable range in 2021.

(Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

