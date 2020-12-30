China's blue-chip, start-up indexes hit over five-year high on growth hopes
SHANGHAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index and start-up board ChiNext both hit their highest in more than five years on Wednesday, as Asian stocks hit a record on hopes of a strong economic recovery next year.
** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 1.4% to 5,113.71 points, its highest close since June, 2015. The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC advanced 1.1% to 3,414.45 points.
** Shenzhen's start-up board .CNT jumped over 3%, as investors bet on green technologies.
** Investors shrugged off the move by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to strengthen an executive order barring U.S. investment in Chinese firms with alleged military backing.
** Global index publisher FTSE Russell said it may delete more Chinese companies from its global benchmarks in response.
** Most sectors climbed, with energy .CSIEN and resources .CSIASRII gaining the most. Investors are anticipating a robust economic recovery as several nations seek to contain the coronavirus spread with vaccines.
** Environmental protection shares .CSIEPII also jumped. Beijing has vowed to reduce carbon emissions to meet the government's green pledge.
** Shares in battery giant Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd 300750.SZ jumped 10.4% to record closing high on its production expansion plans.
** Some internet firms, which witnessed panic-selling earlier this week due to Beijing's anti-trust probe into Alibaba Group 9988.HK, BABA.N and its affiliate Ant Group, rebounded sharply on Wednesday.
** Hundsun tech 600570.SS, partly owned by Alibaba, jumped 7.5%.
** Ant Group Co Ltd is considering folding most of its online financial businesses, including consumer lending, into a holding company that would be regulated like traditional financial firms, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.
