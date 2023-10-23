China's blue-chip index hits lowest in 4-1/2 years

Updates prices, adds Foxconn subsidiary and semiconductor share performances in paragraphs 8-9

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index dropped to its lowest in over 4-1/2 years on Monday, with markets subdued due to the ongoing property crisis and lower chances of stimulus after a set of strong economic data, exacerbated by the Middle East conflict.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index .CSI300 dropped 0.6% by the lunch break, hitting its lowest level since February 2019, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC fell 0.8%, touching its lowest level since late 2022.

** Chinese shares continued to drop, with the CSI300 down 4.2% last week.

** Multiple factors were in play, including headlines around the export ban by the U.S., the widening Middle East conflict, and China's strong third-quarter economic data print likely being interpreted as leading to a lower likelihood of stimulus in the fourth quarter, UBS analysts wrote in a note.

** While regulators have introduced several policy tweaks to bolster market sentiment, Thomas Gatley, China strategist at Gavekal Research, argued that onshore markets face two problems that defy quick solutions: high global yields and the ongoing property crisis.

** Property sales remain weak and developers are under intense cash flow pressures.

** The U.S. enjoys the biggest yield advantage against China in 21 years, with the yield gap between China's 10-year government bonds CN10YT=RR and their U.S. counterparts US10YT=RR at 226 basis points.

** Shares of Foxconn Industrial Internet Co. 601138.SS slumped 10%, after media reported its parent company Foxconn 2317.TW, a major supplier of Apple's iPhones, was the subject of tax audits and land use probes.

** Semiconductor stocks .CSIH30184 were down 1.6%.

** Hong Kong market is closed on Monday for public holidays.

