China's blue-chip index hits 19-month low as U.S. sanction worries weigh

Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Bobby Yip

China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list. ** At the midday break, the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 2.14%, the lowest level since July 27, 2020.

SSEC -0.9%, CSI300 -2.1%, HSI -1.54%

EV, industry shares lead losses

U.S. adds 33 entities in China to an export control list

SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index slumped to a 19-month low on Tuesday, with new-energy vehicle stocks leading the losses, as investors fretted over the prospect of the U.S. government adding more Chinese entities to the export control list.

** At the midday break, the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was down 2.14%, the lowest level since July 27, 2020.

** Leading the losses, the new-energy vehicle sector sub-index .CSI399976 slumped 5.84% while the CSI300 Industry index .CSI000910 lost 4.03%.

** Shanghai's Nasdaq-style STAR Market .STAR50 fell 3.09% to the lowest since May 6, 2020, while the start-up market ChiNext dropped 4.27% to nearly 14-month low.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 1.55% to 8,456.57, while the Hang Seng Index .HSI was down 1.54% at 24,202.19. The IT sector sub-index of the Hang Seng index .HSCIIT fell 2.4%.

** Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was down 0.9% at 3,398.72 points and the smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC was down 2.01%.

** The U.S. Commerce Department said on Monday it had added 33 Chinese entities to its so-called 'unverified list', which requires U.S. exporters to go through more procedures before shipping goods to the entities.

** Shares of WuXi Biologics 2269.HK slumped more than 30% after the maker of ingredients for vaccines was added to the list by the United States. Trade in its shares was later halted.

** The U.S. House of Representatives had also passed a multibillion-dollar bill aimed at increasing American competitiveness with China and offset China's market-distorting trade practices by strengthening anti-dumping rules.

** "The biggest risk the market is confronting right now, is that the Fed must tighten even as the U.S. economy starts to buckle under the weight of inflation and a slowing Chinese economic cycle," Hong Hao, head of research at BOCOM International wrote in a note on Monday.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS dipped 0.09%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.23%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.3592 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% firmer than the previous close of 6.3625.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((zoey.zhang@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

