China's blue-chip index extends gains on healthcare, financials boost

Andrew Galbraith Reuters
China's blue-chip index ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday, powered by healthcare, consumer staples and financials sectors, on investor optimism over swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip index ended higher for the fourth straight session on Thursday, powered by healthcare, consumer staples and financials sectors, on investor optimism over swift recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was up 1.13% at 3,404.87.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 1.28%, with its financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS higher by 1.46%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 closed 1.43% firmer and the real estate index .CSI000952 ended 0.67% higher.

** Healthcare shares were the standout performer on the day, with the sector's sub-index .CSI300HC gaining 3.27%, powered by an 8.42% jump in shares of Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co Ltd 600276.SS

** HKEX data showed Hengrui was the second-most traded A-share through the Northbound leg of Stock Connect on Wednesday after the company announced promising results about a cancer drug.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended 0.96% higher and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 0.905%.

** Index gains mirrored strength across broader markets as investors welcomed the U.S. Federal Reserve's pledge to keep funneling cash into financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure.

** Market focus has turned to the prospect of a pre-Christmas fiscal package from U.S. Congress.

** Congressional negotiators were haggling on Wednesday over details of a $900 billion COVID-19 aid bill that is expected to include $600-$700 stimulus checks and extended unemployment benefits, as a Friday deadline looms.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was up 1.14%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed 0.18% higher.

** At 0704 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5346 per U.S. dollar, 0.04% weaker than its previous close of 6.5323.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 11.6% and the CSI300 advanced 22.5%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 5.9%. Shanghai stocks have climbed 0.39% this month.

